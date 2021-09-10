A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Swedish couple not allowed to name baby son 'Vladimir Putin'

Tax authorities rejected request

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 10, 2021 at 12:40pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(RT) – It's the name of one of the world's most powerful people, but it's still not good enough for the Swedish tax authorities, who rejected a request from the parents of a newborn son to officially call their child Vladimir Putin.

According to The Local, an English-language publication in Sweden, a couple in the small town of Laholm were refused permission by the authorities to give their baby the same name as the Russian president.

According to Swedish law, a parent's decision for what to call their child can be rejected by the country's tax authorities if they deem it offensive or they believe it could cause problems for the person in the future. They can also say no to a first name if it clearly resembles a surname.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Washington Post worried about 'climate despair' it's been peddling for years
Rising college cost outpaces improvements in graduation, diversity
Campus pro-life group called a 'danger to the student body'
University of California system will defund police, use social workers to respond to some emergency calls
5 good Samaritans rescue elderly couple from burning car
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×