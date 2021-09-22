This is what I was taking about! OCCUPY D.C.'s dress rehearsal

WASHINGTON – And so it begins. …

On Friday, I shared my thoughts about how to build a visible movement against Joe Biden's terror program – and I watched a picture perfect demonstration of it already on Saturday!

A group of several hundred peaceful protesters gathered near the Capitol – and were met by a heavy police presence meant to "protect" the building from another "insurrection," just as I predicted.

This was a demonstration seeking "Justice for J6" (a reference to the Jan. 6 Capitol fracas) that made its point effectively amid beefed up security, police in full riot gear and National Guard fencing.

This was a start of what I proposed for the occupation of Washington EVERY DAY commencing later this year and continuing through the midterm election next year.

Think of it! An OCCUPY D.C. movement by the deplorables! It's rich. Do you remember Occupy Wall Street? This should be the polar opposite.

They had just the right tone on Saturday. The event began with prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem. What a contrast to the mayhem of the left!

Matt Braynard, founder of Look Ahead America, had the right approach.

"We condemn all violence, political violence," said Braynard who organized the rally. "I'm demanding that you all are respectful and obedient to police officers today. In fact, I'd like to start off – can we please have a round of applause for the main police officers?"

Perfect!

Then speakers talked for about 90 minutes and condemned anyone who committed violent acts on Jan. 6, 2021, and called for justice for dozens of people who were arrested in the wake what Nancy Pelosi calls an infamous "insurrection." Many people who did not commit violence remain in jail some nine months later!

"[This is] not about President Trump," Braynard said. "It's not about President Biden. It's not about the election. It's not about what you think happened with the election. This is about justice and disparate treatment and equal treatment under the law."

Braynard pointed out that violent protesters on the left, from Antifa in Portland, Oregon, to those who stormed congressional office buildings to protest then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, were not prosecuted. These protesters, he said, were bailed out on the same day they were arrested – including by Kamala Harris!

But, by contrast, some of those jailed after Jan. 6 have remained in solitary confinement.

Those attending the rally called for transparency and the release of hours of video from Jan. 6 still unseen by the public.

"Release the video!" the crowd chanted. "Equal justice or no justice!"

"We're gonna raise our voices in defense of our fellow Americans who've had their rights and due process violated," said Braynard, who called these individuals "political prisoners."

"We're gonna raise our voices, demanding justice for Ashli Babbitt and for the government to come clean on whatever involvement the FBI might have had in the events of January 6," he continued.

"Do you see an insurrection?" Cara Castronuova, founder of Citizens Against Political Persecution, said at the rally. "Who watched the news this week? Who read the media? Who was terrified to come here? Shame on the people in the system that put fear in the hearts of American citizens to stay home and to not come out, many of whom have called me and messaged me begging and pleading for me to stay home because they fear for my life and my freedom.

"What kind of America has this become where people are afraid to come out and protest?" Castronuova asked. "This is a peaceful protest."

At the event's conclusion, Braynard asked the crowd to leave promptly and orderly and encouraged them to thank police for their service as they departed.

So there you have it. A job well done. Keep it up!

Remember, I was suggesting that OCCUPY D.C. begins with some planning around Nov. 8, 2021, and ends hopefully in an electoral triumph Nov. 7, 2022. But I'm delighted to witness a dress rehearsal for the idea.

Congrats to Braynard and Castronuova!

Let me know what you think of the plan! Let's start the buzz.

