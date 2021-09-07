Taliban terrorists declare Afghanistan to be a 'caliphate'

The Taliban terrorists who took over Afghanistan following Joe Biden's abrupt pullout of American troops have announced the country now is a "caliphate" and have promised to abrogate international laws that violate their extreme Islamic religious law.

Biden's White House said there's no hurry to recognize the extremists, some of whom are wanted as international criminals, as a legitimate government yet.

The BBC reported that the Afghani bureaucracy will be "led" by U-N.-blacklisted Mohammad Hassan Akhund, and the interior minister will be a leader of the Haqqani radicals who is wanted by the FBI.

Afghanistan's elected leadership fled the country in the middle of August after Biden announced the abrupt departure of American troops, a move that was made so quickly likely hundreds of Americans – and thousands of Afghans who helped the U.S. during its 20 years there – were left behind to be under the thumb of the terrorists.

Also left behind were stockpiles of American war machinery worth billions of dollars.

Already reports have been confirmed of Taliban squads traveling from home to home searching for Christians – or others they dislike – and imposing summary executions.

It was Supreme Leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada who said the government will uphold Shariah.

A statement said the Taliban will respect international laws and treaties "that are not in conflict with Islamic law…"

All of the "leaders" announced by the Taliban on Tuesday are established Taliban terror-squad captains.

Those appointed include new Prime Minister Hassan Akhund, who was in power the last time the Taliban controlled Afghanistan, in 1996 to 2001, and Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior minister who also heads the Haqqani network, which has been behind some of the deadliest attacks including a 2017 truck bombing that killed more than 150.

The network is a designated foreign terrorist organization by the U.S.

Fox News reported Biden's White House said there is "no rush" to recognize the terrorists as the government.

Further, that ultimately will be "dependent" on the Taliban's performance, according to Biden press secretary Jen Psaki.

"The world will be watching whether they allow for American citizens, whether they allow individuals to leave who want to, and how they treat women and girls around the country," she claimed.

No women were named as part of the Taliban government.

CNN reported said that was a "notable omission."

"Taliban leaders have insisted publicly that women will play a prominent role in society in Afghanistan and have access to education. But they have not been involved in talks over forming a government. In recent weeks, the Taliban has signaled women should stay at home, and, in some instances, militants have ordered women to leave their workplaces," the report pointed out.

