Teacher with agenda to 'indoctrinate' students to be fired

A leftist in California who taught in a public school, and boasted of having 180 days of the school year to indoctrinate students into becoming "revolutionaries," is to be dismissed, according to a new report on the dispute.

According to a letter to the community from the Natomas Unified School district, the teacher was placed on paid leave "because of his actions and choices in the classroom."

"Natomas Unified will be taking the legally required next steps to place the teacher on unpaid leave and fire the teacher," explained the letter from Supt. Chris Evans.

The teacher was identified in an undercover video interview with Project Veritas, James O'Keefe's journalism organization that obtains exclusive interviews undercover, and reveals some stunning comments, as Gabriel Gipe, of Inderkum High.

He bragged about indoctrinating students politically and giving them extra credit for working on his own personal agenda points. He sent them to protests and "community events" for which they get class credit.

"I have 180 days to turn them [students] into revolutionaries … Scare the f— out of them," he told Project Veritas.

"I post a calendar every week … I've had students show up for protests, community events, tabling, food distribution, all sorts of things … When they go, they take pictures, write up a reflection—that's their extra credit."

He indexes students' politics over the year and credits himself with pushing students "further and further left."

"So, they take an ideology quiz and I put [the results] on the wall. Every year, they get further and further left … I'm like, 'These ideologies are considered extreme, right? Extreme times breed extreme ideologies.' Right? There is a reason why Generation Z, these kids, are becoming further and further left," he explained.

He pointed out his Antifa flag on his classroom wall, and noted one student had complained that it made him feel uncomfortable.

"Well, this [Antifa flag] is meant to make fascists feel uncomfortable, so if you feel uncomfortable, I don't really know what to tell you. Maybe you shouldn't be aligning with the values that this [Antifa flag] is antithetical to," Gipe snarked.

And he suggested violence.

"Like, why aren't people just taking up arms? Like why can't we, you know — take up arms against the state? We have historical examples of that happening, and them getting crushed and being martyrs for a cause and it's like — okay well, it's slow going because it takes a massive amount of organization," he said.

He boasted of lessons from Huey Newton and Fred Hampton of the Black Panther Party.

"You need to retrain the way people think. So, the Cultural Revolution in the 60s was fixing the problem that came about after the economic one," Gipe said.

The superintendent's letter said from the "evidence," the teacher "violated the district's political action guidelines" making "inappropriate statements" and having improper signage in his classroom, which was cleared immediately.

"The teacher, using his own money, purchased a series of rubber stamps. These stamps include an inappropriate image of Josef Stalin with an insensitive phrase, as well as other stamps with Fidel Castro, Kim Jung Un and others," the letter said.

He was using them on students' work, the school said.

Suggesting "potential protests" for students to attend, the letter said, "was both unprofessional and irresponsible."

Just the News reported that school district policy states, "YOU MAY NOT conduct political campaign activity during working hours or in an instructional setting."

