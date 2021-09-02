A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Teacher who told students to pledge allegiance to gay pride flag has been removed from classroom

Instructor placed on administrative leave

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 2, 2021 at 2:10pm
(THE BLAZE) – Kristin Pitzen, the California schoolteacher who posted a video to social media of herself instructing students to pledge allegiance to the gay pride flag, has been removed from the classroom.

Pitzen recently posted a video on TikTok, where she revealed that she removed the American flag from her classroom in Orange County because it made her feel "uncomfortable."

Pitzen has been placed on administrative leave, according to the school district. "We are aware that one of our teachers posted a video on their personal social media that caused alarm and concern related to saluting the American flag," Annette Franco, a spokesperson for the Newport Mesa Unified School District, said.

WND News Services
