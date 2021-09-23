Teen Vogue pushes CRT, claims 'patriotic' American history is an 'erasure'

(AIM) – Amid the chaos of the Critical Race Theory debate, Teen Vogue targets the students at the heart of it. A new article headlined, “‘Patriotic’ American History Only Celebrates Whiteness,” lies to students, saying that the new laws banning CRT are an “erasure of history that reports truthfully on the racist origins of the United States.” and attempt to ban teaching on racism and oppression.

The magazine’s description of Critical Race Theory conveniently leaves out that the teaching is intended for college law programs, not K-12, stating that it is only teaching “truthful” history. Teen Vogue then goes on the state that any pro-American teaching curricula are only “celebrating whiteness” and a “fairy-tale”.

Despite Accuracy in Media’s recent investigation that proved aspects of CRT were indeed being taught in public schools, Teen Vogue, among other outlets, assures young readers that the leftist ideology is “not being taught in public schools”. On the contrary, AIM discovered that the courts had proven that ‘diversity measures’ implemented in a Virginia public school violated discrimination laws.

