A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.ANARCHY IN AMERICA
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Texas governor vows to hire horseback border agents if Biden fires them

Abbott defends actions by state to secure border

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 26, 2021 at 6:02pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sunday promised to hire the border agents on horseback accused of whipping Haitian migrants if they're fired by President Biden – as he slammed the president and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for failing to secure the sovereignty of the United States.

"Secretary Mayorkas and, if I can be candid, even President Biden, they are in dereliction of duty," Abbott said on "Fox News Sunday."

"The Biden administration has abandoned any pretense of securing the sovereignty of either Texas or the United States by having these open border policies," the governor said. "The people in south Texas, they are angry about the Biden administration for ignoring, for abandoning them. The Biden administration cares far more for the people who are not in this country than he does for the people, American citizens who live in this country."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







How Russiagate became a story of old friends in high places
Texas governor vows to hire horseback border agents if Biden fires them
Pelosi may not hold infrastructure vote as planned if it doesn't have the votes to pass
Trump says only a 'bad call from a doctor' would keep him from running in 2024
Why terrorists picked 9/11 to attack America
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×