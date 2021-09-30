A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Texas teachers instructed to help students hide gender identity from parents

Last year, district placed pornographic books on student reading lists

WND News Services
Published September 30, 2021
(DAILY WIRE) – A teacher training for a Texas public school district directed teachers to hide information about students’ gender identity from their parents in order to make school a “safe” place.

Teachers at Leander Independent School District north of Austin received a training presentation in October last year that instructed them to discuss gender identity with students and ask them whether it was okay to share students’ preferred pronouns with their parents.

The training, titled “Supporting LGBTQ+ Youth in Schools,” was led by two school social workers working for the district, Felix Barnhart and Monica Kelly, who describes herself as a “fat-positive, sex-positive therapist.”

Read the full story ›

