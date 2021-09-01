Time for alumni to organize and resist 'wokeness'

While we were distracting ourselves with things like work, church and raising families, the woke have been busily burrowing into every educational institution that has been part of our lives.

To envision the spread of this movement, I conjure up images from the 1956 sci-fi classic, "Invasion of the Body Snatchers." The film's protagonist, Dr. Miles Bennell, returns to his hometown only to find people confiding in him that their friends and relatives no longer seem to be the friends and relatives they've known all their lives.

Most of us have had a comparable experience, often with the very children we send off to college, even high school.

Bennell remains skeptical of these complaints until he sees hard evidence that, yes, giant seed pods are replicating each individual and then taking over his or her body when that person falls asleep.

In a pivotal scene, Bennell watches from his office as truckloads of pods arrive in the town square, and representatives from neighboring towns step forward to take those pods back home, there to replicate again and again and take over the body of every person that falls asleep.

In America today, the pod factories are our schools of education. Today, even heads of medical schools need an education degree as do teachers, principals and provosts almost everywhere, even at private and parochial schools.

What do students learn at these schools? Well, at the University of Delaware, where Dr. Jill Biden got her hard-earned degree, graduate students learn to view education "as contextual, dialogic, and relational." Got that?

To attain that perspective – whatever it is – students pull information "from the social sciences, situated cognition, critical pedagogy, critical race theory, feminist theory, and disabilities studies to examine sociocultural, community-based, and equity issues in education."

Scarily, the graduates of these programs are molding our children and shaping the future of our nation. In the movie, Dr. Bennell commits himself to staying awake. In real life, we all should do the same.

I got my own wake-up call the other day when a friend who listens regularly to "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," the show that replaced Rush Limbaugh's on some 400 stations, informed me that Sexton went to my New York City high school.

I had no idea. The Regis alumni magazine has never honored Sexton for his success. On the cover of the spring issue was our most famous current alum, Anthony Fauci. On the cover of the summer issue was a picture of two students in masks. That was inspiring.

National Review publisher Jack Fowler, a Regis alum, summed up the school's state of mind in an April 2021 NR article headlined, "Another Prestigious School Pummeled by Critical Race Theory."

"At its essence, Christianity is a belief in salvation, love, redemption, and forgiveness," writes Fowler. "At its essence, CRT is about classification, vilification, repudiation, and being unforgiving. How a Catholic institution such as Regis can replace one with the other is a scandal of monstrous proportion and an act of utter sinfulness."

Fowler continues, "The elites have demanded it, and Regis complies. Don't, and you are indeed a racist institution. That's how the rationale goes, right?"

The elites get away with it because alumni at Regis, alumni everywhere, do not organize effective resistance.

The woke are always organizing. I got a sense of this some years back when I was researching my book on intellectual fraud, "Hoodwinked."

Among the people I was studying was Alfred Kinsey, the famed "sexologist." Given what I knew about Kinsey's stomach-turning masochism and his use of pedophiles to perform "research" on small children, I was stunned to see a prominent director, Bill Condon, make a movie about his life – a celebratory movie at that.

The film's promotional materials described Kinsey as a "Promethean figure, liberating Americans from ignorance, superstition, and hypocrisy." He was woke before his time.

The deeper I got into Kinsey's disturbed life, the more I wondered what kind of background Condon must have had to make such a movie.

Yup, Condon had the same background I did. He went to Regis, too. As I also discovered, Condon was lionized in the school's gay underground website, a place where alumni and students got together to "chat."

Some years later, I visited the school's official website to look for a fellow alum. Once there, I wandered into the section called "Alumni Clubs and Organizations."

There were four groups listed. One was "Open Regis." Having forgotten my password, and thinking this a way into the alumni list, I clicked in.

Oops! Open Regis, I learned, was a networking group for gay alumni "who may feel alienated from the Regis community because of their sexual orientation."

Alienated? Their group was listed with a few professional organizations as part of the happy official Regis family. If there was a "Life" club or a "Conservative" club, I was unable to find either.

That is on us, alumni everywhere. The woke have underground organizations and above ground organizations, and we have righteous indignation.

That needs to change. We need to push back. Regis alumni or students can reach me through my website, www.cashill.com.

