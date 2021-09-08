Today's modern-day slavery

Note: Send Email to the Editor to [email protected]

Because of the current unrest centered on racism and discrimination, America's past history of slavery has recently come under close scrutiny.

We are outraged that Americans could keep their own people enslaved. We are shocked to hear the many excuses that slave owners used to justify their tyranny. Slave owners justified slavery by saying that African-Americans were not human, or if they were, that they did not have equal rights. Society viewed them as simply property, and kept them for economic good and personal comfort. Many people claimed that slaves might face a future of poverty, hardship and rejection if freed, and therefore should be kept enslaved. Thankfully, bold Americans who had conscience and who had heart stood up for what was right, and pulled down this horrific institution of slavery.

Unfortunately, the ideology of slavery did not fall with the institution. We are too civilized and modernized to actually enslave our own people these days. So instead, we kill them. Or rather – using the more popular term – we abort them. Many say that the unborn are not human, or if they are, that they do not have equal rights. Society views them as simply property of the mother, who can throw them away if they cause detriment to the mother's economic good or personal comfort. Many people claim that some children might face a future of poverty, hardship and rejection if born, and therefore should be "aborted."

I thank the Lord that brave legislators and judges have upheld the Texas law against abortion. This is a huge step toward destroying our modern institution of slavery – abortion. As we see the violent opposition to the Texas law, we can also see how many who advocate for "equality" and "equity" still hold the same views as the slave owners they claim to despise. There are still many citizens and politicians who undermine, oppress and kill a group of people that they claim have no rights.

Today, our country needs Americans who have something of a conscience, something of a heart, who will stand up for what is right and pull down this horrific institution of abortion! Until we recognize that every individual has the God-given right to life, America will never know true justice, true equality or true peace.

Isaiah Carlson

Terrorists among us

To Islamic insurgents in Thailand, the Philippines, Pakistan, Chechnya, North and South Africa, the rag-tag and barefooted Taliban army have become heroes and a beacon that offers guidance and direction to defeat the enemy, in this case the imperial USA. And "good man" Biden is bringing thousands of Afghans, Syrians, Iraqis, Iranians, Pakistanis, Somalis, etc. to settle in the states to vote for the Democratic Party, conveniently forgetting that among these folks will be many who support the Taliban and are Taliban sympathizers.

FM

Scepter of truth

Dear Mr. Farah, I want to thank you once again for holding forth the scepter of truth to all who read WND. Our hope is in Christ, as you so beautifully expressed!

Kay

Welcome to Germany, circa 1940

The revolting developments of Afghanistan are now a horrendous part of history. It clearly reveals dereliction of duty, treason, traitorous activity and betrayal.

How many highly secret military assets were given to the enemy? Why is our southern border unprotected against ANY and all invaders? Who are a part of those millions coming through, unvetted? The USA was made the laughingstock of the world, in front of its own citizen-family. Participants should hang their heads in shame and leave. All of this begs the question: Was it incompetence in planning, or worse, cunningly designed intentionally?

Also, is this a case of elder abuse brought to a new level?

Congress totally ignores the voters, stubbornly maintaining a covert path to turn this republic into a socialist paradise. Congress is anti-Trump to the point of an insane obsession – which might explain why they have scrubbed Trump policies that were working.

COVID policies mandate forced vaccines, or essentially lose your ability to earn or maintain a living, or receive medical services. Have we really come to Germany of the early '40s? "You will show us your papers!"

Both Democrat and Republican parties are blindly following a path to self-annihilation.

John Isles