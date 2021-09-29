A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Top defense expert warns China 'likely to go for an invasion of Taiwan'

Reveals what U.S. must do

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 29, 2021 at 4:49pm
(DAILY WIRE) – Elbridge Colby, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy and Force Development, warned during an interview on Sunday night that China is likely to try to invade Taiwan and that the U.S. must be prepared to use military force to counter an attack.

“I actually think China’s most likely, if it really wants to solve the Taiwan issue, which I do think is really consequential for American’s interests in a concrete way, I think they’re likely to go for an invasion,” Colby told Steve Hilton on Fox News. “I mean, the basic thing is these shows of force that you’re showing, they’re not going to work to subordinate Taiwan. If China’s really serious about it, it’s going to go for a fait accompli, it’s going to move in, take it over, and then present us with just simply too difficult of a reality to reverse.”

Colby warned that China wants to dominate the world and that the key to them doing that is breaking apart nations in the region that would seek to block it from reaching those goals, including Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Australia and others.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







