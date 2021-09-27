A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Front Page Health Politics WND News CenterWND TV
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Top doc: Pull COVID-19 vaccines off the market now

Dr. Peter McCullough presents evidence behind his controversial stance

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published September 27, 2021 at 7:36pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

President Biden gets a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot on live television Sept. 27, 2021 (Video screenshot)

Dr. Peter McCullough, who has become a leading critic of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines, explained in a thorough, nearly 90-minute presentation why he believes the vaccines should be pulled from the market.

As both a researcher and a practicing physician, McCullough has come to the conclusion that most deaths attributed to COVID-19 could be prevented with early treatments that have been suppressed by policymakers.

In a slide for his Aug. 20 presentation – which can be viewed below – he argued the "COVID-19 genetic vaccines have an unfavorable safety profile and are not clinically effective, thus they cannot be generally supported in clinical practice at this time."

McCullough, the editor-in-chief of two medical journals, is a practicing internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist and professor of medicine at the Baylor University School of Medicine in Dallas.

TRENDING: Duane 'Dog' Chapman rolls up to Brian Laundrie's family home, pounds on door

He has 600 peer-reviewed publications to his name. Many have appeared in top-tier journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of the American Medical Association and The Lancet. He is the president of the Cardiorenal Society of America, the co-editor of Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine and associate editor of the American Journal of Cardiology and Cardiorenal Medicine. He has led monitoring safety boards in major drug trials.

In May, he explained why he thinks the vaccines are too risky, particularly taking into account the fact that most people have a 99% survival rate.

He testified to the U.S. Senate last November against what he described as the federal government's politicization of health care during the pandemic, curbing or blocking the availability of cheap, effective treatments for COVID-19 such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

See McCullough's presentation:

Will the COVID vaccines ever get pulled off the market?

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND Staff
WND news editors compile reports for our readers.







Top doc: Pull COVID-19 vaccines off the market now
Arizona audit: 'Biden won' but 57,000 problem ballots found
Megyn Kelly lays out lawsuit's sexual assault claim against Don Lemon
School to students: Play-act sex scenarios as a transgender, or homosexual
'Monumental': Arizona Senate to reveal audit of 2020 election
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×