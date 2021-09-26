A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump says only a 'bad call from a doctor' would keep him from running in 2024

Speculation has swirled around former president's plans for next presidential race

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 26, 2021 at 5:36pm
(JUST THE NEWS) – Former President Donald Trump this week gave his strongest indication yet that he plans to run for office in 2024, suggesting that only a medical emergency would preempt his participation in that year's presidential race.

During an appearance on Real America's Voice, when asked by Water Cooler host David Brody what might cause him to hold off on running in three years, Trump only suggested that a "bad call from a doctor" would hinder his plans.

"Things happen through God," he said, adding "but I feel so good and I hate what's happening to our country.”

Read the full story ›

