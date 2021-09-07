Truth: Another casualty of the Afghanistan war

The last U.S. military aircraft to leave Afghanistan took off at 3:29 p.m. EDT on Aug. 30, 2021. According to President Joe Biden, this flight officially ended America's longest war.

Unfortunately, the Biden administration's evacuation of American citizens and allies from Afghanistan was so blatantly incompetent, callously negligent and knowingly incomplete that it is a stain on the very soul of our nation.

Biden and his sycophantic minions in the White House, State Department and Pentagon transformed what should have been a long overdue "welcome home" celebration for American troops into a deadly cesspool of grief, betrayal and shame.

The loss of American military personnel and loyal Afghans in this long war are sad beyond words. So too are the imminent deaths of those abandoned by a president who claimed no Americans or allies would be left behind. This egregious lie by Biden is one of many he and his administration repeatedly tell in an attempt to conceal their complicity in the worst self-inflicted disaster in American history.

The only promises Biden kept throughout his botched exit from Afghanistan have been to the Taliban. All "We The People" have gotten from our befuddled president is deception, distortion and spin. He repeatedly looked into television cameras and insisted no Americans will be left behind in Afghanistan. We now know hundreds were left behind.

He told us the Taliban would refrain from taking revenge on Afghans loyal to America. We now know the Taliban, al-Qaida, ISIS and Haqqani death squads are searching house to house for those who helped us. When found, they and their families will be barbarically murdered. According to American Humane, the Taliban may even kill U.S. contract working dogs left behind in Biden's bug out.

Biden claims our homeland is now safer than ever. Not so. Transnational terrorist organizations have been emboldened and will be armed with American weapons left behind. Russia, Communist China, Iran and North Korea are already using Biden's botched exit from Afghanistan against us.

Biden says the U.S. has lost no credibility with our allies. But we now know the British Parliament holds him in contempt for incompetence, and other allies are furious he pulled the plug on Afghanistan without consulting them.

Biden and his lackeys still insist the sudden downfall of the Afghan military and government could not have been predicted. But we now know it was predicted, and the Biden administration ignored the warning.

Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki, took Fox News reporter Peter Doocy to task when he asked if Americans were stranded in Afghanistan. We now know American citizens were beaten, had documents seized and were detained at Taliban checkpoints, preventing them from reaching the airport until it was too late. They are stranded.

Psaki, apparently unable to distinguish between spin and outright lying, tried to tamp down a controversy by insisting she had not read a blockbuster story in the Washington Post that claimed the Taliban offered to halt outside Kabul but the Biden administration welcomed them into the city because all the U.S. needed was the airport. If true, this unconscionable decision allowed the Taliban to block access to the only means of escape for Americans and loyal Afghans not yet at the airport.

In his deceptive address to the nation on Aug. 31, Biden insisted, "We have leverage" over the Taliban to ensure they will allow American citizens and our Afghan allies to exit the country. We do not. The Taliban have all the "leverage" they need: Hundreds of American hostages.

The Biden administration's deceit is so blatant and habitual. Truth has become another casualty of the long war in Afghanistan.

