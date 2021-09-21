Tucker Carlson goes to war with feds over vaccine mandate for military

Fox News host Tucker Carlson says the military – and specifically a military that "serves and protects the entire population, no matter who they vote for" – is essential for a nation like the United States.

That's unlike an "authoritarian system," where the military simply enforces the wishes of "a specific political party."

But he said there are signs already that the United States is sliding from the first case to the second, through the demand from Democrats in the Biden administration that all military personnel accept the experimental COVID-19 vaccinations.

He cited the military's open campaign against "white supremacists" in the nation's military, as trumpeted by Lloyd Austin, Joe Biden's pick to be defense secretary.

"To this day, we're not aware of a single white supremacist on active duty who's been discovered by the Pentagon and fired. Not one," Carlson wrote in an online commentary. "That threat didn't exist at all. It was fake. It was all a lie. Several National Guard troops were relieved of duty around Inauguration Day, although no one every explained why they were fired. Then, a senior commander in the Space Force, Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, also lost his job. Now, we know why. His crime was criticizing Marxism. That's a firing offense now."

Carlson noted Austin's newer threat to fire "anyone in the entire armed services who won't submit to the COVID-19 vaccination shot. It didn't matter whether they had natural immunity or not, as so many in the military do. Their personal moral or religious objections were totally irrelevant. The point was to bow before his authority and the authority of the Democratic Party. No excuses or exceptions."

Carlson said there's no science behind the demand, since, "to this day, only 46 members of the entire U.S. military have died from coronavirus [while] suicides kill many, many more. In just a few months last year, 156 service members killed themselves."

He explained the vaccine mandate is "taking a terrible toll on the U.S. military," as members of the various elite teams already have been suspended for not taking the shot.

"The Navy just informed the most famous unit in the entire U.S. military – Navy SEALs – that members will be forced to leave if they don't take the shot," he said.

"To be clear, in case you’re wondering if this is in response to some kind of crisis: We don’t believe a single Navy SEAL has died of COVID. These are some of the healthiest people in the world, the Olympic athletes of the military. Many of them have had the virus and recovered, meaning they have more natural immunity than the vaccine could ever provide. And yet, as of tonight, we're hearing that hundreds of Navy SEALs face being fired imminently for refusing to take the shot. Keep in mind there are only about 2,500 active-duty Navy SEALs, each of whom costs at least a half-million dollars to the U.S. government to train. Imagine the effect on our country’s military readiness. It’s horrifying. If you love the country, you would not do this," he said.

The Fox News host explained there is no scientific justification for all that's going on.

"The fighting strength of the military is young, healthy people, virtually all of them at extremely low risk of dying from COVID," he said.

