U.S. lifts all agricultural import bans for Fukushima, Tohoku region of Japan

(SORA NEWS 24) – A decade after the 3-11 earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear incident, all Japanese produce from the affected areas has an open path to the U.S.

It’s now been more than 10 years since the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan on March 11, 2011, and while life has gone back to normal for most of the country, the effects of that tragic day are still being felt by many in Japan’s northeastern Tohoku region, where the disasters were centered. However, a large step on the road to recovery was completed this week, with the announcement that the U.S. has removed all import restrictions on agricultural products from the Tohoku and Kanto (east Japan) regions.

The restrictions were put in place following the nuclear accidents at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, which was damaged during the disasters, as a precaution against possible radioactive contamination of local produce and animal products. Roughly 100 items, such as rice and mushrooms, from a total of 14 prefectures were barred from import into the U.S.

Read the full story ›