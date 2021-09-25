A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
UK tells people to stop 'panic buying' as 'Winter of Discontent' fears emerge

Soaring energy prices eating away at wages

Published September 25, 2021
(ZEROHEDGE) – UK politicians are in utter panic as similarities to the 1970s-style "winter of discontent" of shortages and socio-economic distress could rear its ugly head in the coming months, according to Reuters.

A significant driver in what could very well be a hellacious winter for Brits is soaring natural gas and electricity prices that have already disrupted segments of the UK economy and sent shockwaves through energy markets, chemical producers, and the food industry, among others. Compound this all with labor shortages thanks to Brexit, and the dire situation may worsen.

Some Brits who remember the past worry a winter of discontent could be imminent. Many are facing extraordinary high power bills and sharp food inflation that are eating away at wages, along with shortages of goods at supermarkets.

