University of California system will defund police, use social workers to respond to some emergency calls

Part of 'holistic' approach to public safety

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 10, 2021 at 1:22pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A recent report from the University of California system laid out the future plans for policing across the public university campuses.

The public university system plans to “reconfigure and/or reallocate existing resources to fund and sustain the tiered response model” which consists of “repurposing…sworn officer positions or [full-time employees} to other safety, wellness or social service roles, and re-distribution of campus operating budgets.”

It is part of the “holistic” and “tiered” approach to public safety. “This holistic approach will include mental health, wellness, basic needs, bias/hate response, law enforcement, emergency response and other services through interdepartmental partnerships and cross-trainings,” the report said. The implementation of the report’s recommendations has already begun.

Read the full story ›

University of California system will defund police, use social workers to respond to some emergency calls
