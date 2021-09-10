University of California system will defund police, use social workers to respond to some emergency calls

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A recent report from the University of California system laid out the future plans for policing across the public university campuses.

The public university system plans to “reconfigure and/or reallocate existing resources to fund and sustain the tiered response model” which consists of “repurposing…sworn officer positions or [full-time employees} to other safety, wellness or social service roles, and re-distribution of campus operating budgets.”

It is part of the “holistic” and “tiered” approach to public safety. “This holistic approach will include mental health, wellness, basic needs, bias/hate response, law enforcement, emergency response and other services through interdepartmental partnerships and cross-trainings,” the report said. The implementation of the report’s recommendations has already begun.

