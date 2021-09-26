A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Upwards of 60 cargo ships waited to port in California this week

Poses looming ramifications for supply chains

Published September 26, 2021 at 3:31pm
(BREITBART) – Ramifications loom for supply chains as more than 60 container ships were backlogged this week as they waited to dock and unload goods off of the coast of California.

Ports in California are heavily backlogged as record-breaking numbers of ships have waited to dock and unload cargo this week. As of September 22, 62 cargo ships were waiting to dock in both Los Angeles and Long Beach. Ships are waiting an average of ten days to dock and unload goods.

On September 22, ports in both Los Angeles and Long Beach reported more than 150 ships docked in port which included 95 container ships. The number of ships docked Wednesday was more than double that of pre-pandemic averages when the ports typically dealt with 60-70 ships at once.

