Utah school bus driver terminated for hanging conservative posters in his bus

(PJ MEDIA) – Ah, Utah. As Bob Costas once called it, “The land of the blonde and the bland.” Utah used to be a place that went largely unnoticed by the rest of the world and chances are, unless you are a skier, a Mormon, or an Osmond (or some combination of all three), you probably never paid much attention to it yourself. Since Utah’s population has traditionally been a rather, shall we say, homogenous culture that focused on what are labeled derisively or otherwise as family values, politically charged events were not the norm for many years.

But times change and while Utah is not the most famous of states, it has seen its share of Left-versus-Right upheaval, especially in the recent past. In the wake of the death of George Floyd, there was rioting in Salt Lake City, and even in Provo, the home of the ever buttoned-up Brigham Young University, a place not known for activism.

The latest kerfuffle involving the Beehive State comes to us from Utah County, where a school bus driver for the Alpine School District has been terminated. The cause for dismissal was the driver’s decision to place posters and signs on much of interior of the bus. The material was right-wing and religious in nature and some people claimed that there were links to PragerU. Along with the decorations, the driver apparently channeled his inner Limbaugh from time to time and used the bus intercom to lecture students on his political ideas.

