Washington Post worried about 'climate despair' it's been peddling for years

(CLIMATE CHANGE DISPATCH) – A story in The Washington Post (WaPo), titled "Why we shouldn’t give in to climate despair," says some people are so upset over climate change they are suffering mental health issues labeled “climate despair.”

The article itself heaps on climate-change doom and gloom. “Yes, the planet will get hotter. Sea levels will rise further. Extreme weather will worsen, and more people will suffer,” writes WaPo. “[M]ore people than ever could experience serious challenges to their mental health as a result.”

The article goes on to say, “A nonprofit organization called the Good Grief Network, [created] a 10-step program inspired by the structure of Alcoholics Anonymous whose meetings provide ‘social and emotional support to people who feel overwhelmed about the state of the world,’ says it has reached over a thousand people in four years. Steps in the program range from accepting ‘the severity of the predicament’ to reinvesting ‘into meaningful efforts.’ “Young adults are among the groups most vulnerable to feelings of depression and anxiety related to climate change, said Leslie Davenport, a climate psychology educator and consultant who is a member of a directory of climate-aware therapists.”

