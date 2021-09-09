A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Wiggling twin panda cubs born at Madrid Zoo

Popular species considered China's national treasure

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 9, 2021 at 12:37pm
(THE HORN NEWS) – Madrid’s panda family grew Monday with the birth of twin cubs, a boost to the popular species that is considered China’s national treasure.

The twins were born to their mother, Hua Zuiba, and father, Bing Xing, a pair of giant pandas on loan from China, the Madrid Zoo announced in a statement. The births took place with a four-hour difference on Monday morning, the zoo said. Veterinarians were waiting to determine the pair’s sex, weight and vital signs. But the zoo statement said the birth had been “calmer” due to the mother’s experience.

Madrid’s adult pandas have had four other cubs earlier, including another pair of twins in 2010. They were all sent back to China after a few years in the Madrid Zoo.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
