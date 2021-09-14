'Within 6 minutes, my arms and legs went numb': Woman voices her vaccine nightmare

An unidentified woman attending a meeting of hospital system employees mobilizing to fight a COVID-19 vaccination demand has given a terrifying report of her experience with the Pfizer shot.

The video appeared on Gateway Pundit, which explained the anonymous woman was part of a group of West Virginia University employees opposing the vaccine mandate.

The report explained the school's health system demanded just weeks ago that all its "clinical and non-clinical staff" take the experimental vaccines.

The system announced that those who didn't submit would be considered "voluntarily terminated," although the report explained that wording later was concealed.

TRENDING: Christian superstar urges faithful to demand probe of Afghanistan catastrophe

The woman's testimony about her experience:

"I trusted science for 15 years! I’ve held the hands of patients dying, I have given chemo… I am an advocate of my patients, so right now I will be an advocate to all of you!

"On February 3rd, I had my second Pfizer in the cancer institute. Within 6 minutes, my arms and legs went numb. I had hives, my face went numb, my heart rate went to 160 to 180. I was rushed to the emergency room….

"We are being censored, we are being diminished. Who is okay in here that there are over 13,000 deaths from the vaccine?….My 7 months of my life were taken away from me. For 2 months, I couldn’t function, they thought I had multiple sclerosis.

Are the government and media intentionally suppressing the adverse effects of COVID vaccines? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (37 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"On February 3rd, a 35-year-old healthy woman, who works out 4 times a week, that can take care of 8 and 4-year-old, and can go to work and take care of cancer patients, and all of a sudden I’m at home in bed.. My head is spinning and my blood pressure is 70 over 30. I’m standing here right now with sinus tachycardia. My heart rate is at 100 or above all the time."

She warned of the "risk of harm" from the vaccinations and said there needs to be a choice.

Watch:

The Gateway Pundit's source said more than 150 workers assembled on short notice for the meeting.

The source told Gateway Pundit that many workers "are prepared to walk, stating although they love their patients and are in the profession to care for their others, they have to also care for themselves. They are not dumb people, they have researched, discussed, and dug deep on the matters at hand."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!