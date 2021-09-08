A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Woman with dementia wins millions after cops' violent arrest

'Those in power have created a culture of police officers who have no respect, no care'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 8, 2021 at 4:44pm
(CBS NEWS) -- The city of Loveland, Colorado agreed on Wednesday to a $3 million settlement with the family of Karen Garner, a 73-year-old woman with dementia who was violently arrested by Loveland Police Department officers last year.

Garner's family filed a federal lawsuit against Loveland and its officers in April, accusing the police department of violating her civil rights. The city said once the settlement is finalized, it will end Garner's pending lawsuit. The city's manager Steve Adams said it will "help bring some closure to an unfortunate event."

"We extend a deep and heartfelt apology to Karen Garner and her family for what they have endured as a result of this arrest," Adams said. "We know we did not act in a manner that upholds the values, integrity, and policies of the City and police department, and we are taking the necessary steps to make sure these actions are never repeated."

