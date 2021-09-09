A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
MUCH ABOUT HISTORY
WWII vet searches years for little girl who wrote him thank-you letter, gets 'miracle' he was wishing for

'This is a godsend'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 9, 2021 at 12:47pm
(THE BLAZE) – World War II veteran Frank Grasberger received a "thank you" letter from a young girl 12 years ago, which touched his heart so much that he has been thinking of the little girl ever since. The WWII veteran finally got to meet the little girl, who is all grown up now, and it was a heart-melting reunion.

When Dashauna Priest was 9 years old, she wrote a letter to Grasberger thanking him for his service in World War II, where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Dashauna wrote the letter to Frank because she admired people in uniform.

"If it wasn't for you we would never have freedom. ... I'm so happy you made sacrifices," the letter reads. "Your friend, Dashauna Priest."

