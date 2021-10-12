A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health Money Politics U.S. World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

12 states sue to halt taxpayer funding of abortion

Responding to Biden's abandonment of the nation's 'Protect Life Rule'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2021 at 1:36pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Bridget Sielicki
Live Action News

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit against the Biden-Harris administration to stop the federal funding of abortions. The move comes after the White House reversed the “Protect Life Rule,” a Trump administration Title X ban on taxpayer money being used to promote or fund elective abortions.

Yost’s lawsuit aims to reinstate two measures that would require federally funded family planning clinics “to be physically and financially independent of abortion clinics and refrain from referring patients for abortions.”

TRENDING: Run the race with endurance!

“You can’t ‘follow the money’ when all the money is dumped into one pot and mixed together,” said Yost in a press release. “Federal law prohibits taxpayer funding of abortion — and that law means nothing if the federal money isn’t kept separate. That, frankly, is the real reason behind the rule.”

Biden’s regulation repealed a 2019 Title X rule that required physical and financial separation from “prohibited activities, including providing, referring, encouraging, promoting, or advocating for abortion.” Yost wants these restrictions restored, arguing that the “federal rule change allow[s] for taxpayer dollars to be used to encourage and support abortions.”

The lawsuit comes after Ohio and 20 other states sent a letter to the Biden-Harris administration in May, urging them to keep the Title X restrictions in place. In that letter, the states pointed out the necessity of Title X, saying:

Many Americans regard abortion as the murder of a child. Other Americans disagree—they consider abortion to be among the most important of rights. Federal funding has been the quintessential point of compromise between the opposing factions in this fraught and volatile area. The elements of the compromise may vary in their detail, but the overall components of compromise have remained quite consistent and clear.

Should taxpayer funding of abortion be stopped?

Congress, on the one hand, does not seek to bar or directly restrain the right established by the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade and its progeny. Congress, on the other hand, seeks to respect those who hold moral or religious objections to the contested practice by withholding federal funds from it. Title X reflects this consensus.

Joining Ohio in its lawsuit are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Solving still-problematic health care premiums requires 'competition'
No end in sight for chip shortage as supply chain problems pile up
Biden facing headwinds in agenda to make pensions go green
URGENT! It's time 'to break up these Big Tech monopolies'
Forensic anthropologists urge scientists to stop saying skeletons have biological race
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×