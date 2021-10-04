A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
4 common prescription drugs show power to reverse symptoms of Alzheimer's disease

Shows promise to undo cognitive impairment

Published October 28, 2021 at 3:57pm
(STUDY FINDS) – Currently, there is no medication that can cure Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia. While research to find a new and effective treatment continues, a new study reveals a group of prescription drugs already approved for use can reverse the disease’s impact.

In a study on mice, scientists from IRB Barcelona have discovered that two non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs) and two high blood pressure medications can undo the cognitive impairment that Alzheimer’s causes. The drugs also reduced the amount of harmful plaques building up in the brain’s hippocampus and partially restored genes with a link to the disease.

Along with finding a group of existing drugs which prevent mental decline, the team also identified three distinct stages of Alzheimer’s — the initial, intermediate, and advanced phases. In each stage, researchers analyzed the behavior of the mice, studying Alzheimer’s impact on the brain — specifically in the hippocampus. From there, they measured gene expression and the levels of proteins, which build up and form disruptive plaques in dementia patients.

