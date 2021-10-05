Hidden camera: Pfizer scientists admit natural immunity better than vaccines

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other public health officials continue to insist the COVID vaccines are superior to natural immunity, but three Pfizer scientists have been captured on hidden camera in the latest Project Veritas investigation saying otherwise.

Nick Karl, a biochemist who helped develop the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, told an undercover Project Veritas journalist that antibodies developed from a previous COVID infection "are probably better than the vaccination."

"When somebody is naturally immune, like, they got COVID, they probably have better, like, not better, but more antibodies against the virus," he said.

"So when you actually get the virus, you're going to start producing antibodies against multiple pieces of the virus," Karl continued. "So, your antibodies are probably better at that point than the vaccination."

Karl said the vaccine mandates and the requirement in New York City venues for vaccination cards is "just about making it so inconvenient for unvaccinated people to the point where they’re just like, 'F--- it. I'll get it.' You know?”

In Part 1 of Project Veritas' series on the vaccines, an employee of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services presented video recordings of colleagues privately voicing alarm about the safety of the vaccines, alleging a cover-up of "evil at the highest level." In Part 2, an FDA official called for a "Nazi Germany"-style "registry' of unvaccinated Americans. In Part 3, two Johnson & Johnson officials said children don't need the vaccine because there are "unknown repercussions down the road."

'Our organization is run on COVID money'

In the latest, another scientist, Pfizer senior associate Chris Croce, agreed that people who have had COVID-19 are protected with antibodies.

"Like as much as the vaccine?" the Veritas journalist said.

"Probably more," Croce replied.

The journalist asked "how much more?"

"You're protected most likely for longer since there was a natural response," Croce said.

The journalist asked what happened to the monoclonal antibody treatments.

Croce said they got "pushed to the side."

"Why?" the journalist asked.

"Money. It’s disgusting," he said.

"I still feel like I work for an evil corporation because it comes down to profits in the end," Croce said. "I mean, I'm there to help people, not to make millions and millions of dollars. So, I mean, that’s the moral dilemma."

"Isn’t it billions and billions?" the journalist asked.

I’m trying to be nice," Croce said.

"Basically, our organization is run on COVID money now."

'We cannot talk about this'

Pfizer scientist Rahul Khanke said employees are "bred and taught" to insist that the "vaccine is safer than actually getting COVID."

He said "we cannot talk about this" in public.

Khanke explained that employees have to sit through sessions for "hours and hours" in which they are told to not talk about the superiority of natural immunity.

"Logically, though, if you have antibodies built up ... you should be able to prove that you have those built up," he said.

See the Project Veritas video:

Last month, an NBA player explained at his team's preseason media day that he has chosen not to be vaccinated because many scientific studies indicate natural immunity is stronger.

At least 15 studies demonstrate the power of immunity acquired by previously having the novel coronavirus.

Among them is a 700,000-person study from Israel released last month that found that those who had experienced prior infections were 27 times less likely to get a second symptomatic COVID-19 infection than those who were vaccinated.

The finding affirmed a study published in June by the Cleveland Clinic of health-care workers, who are often exposed to the virus. None of the workers who had previously tested positive for the coronavirus got reinfected. The study authors concluded that "individuals who have had SARS-CoV-2 infection are unlikely to benefit from COVID-19 vaccination." In May, a Washington University study found that even a mild COVID infection resulted in long-lasting immunity.

Fauci recently told CNN health correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta he didn't have a "firm answer" when asked to make the case for previously infected people needing to get an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

Several days later, CNN's Jake Tapper posed a similar question to Fauci, asking why the vaccine mandate applies to people who have had COVID-19.

Fauci said the "durability" of natural infection is unknown, including how it will handle the variants that have emerged. What is clear, however, is that Fauci's push for the booster shots shows the vaccines don't have the desired "durability," and the many "breakthrough" cases demonstrates their vulnerability to the delta variant.

Meanwhile, researchers have found that as many as 50% of people with no known exposure to the novel coronavirus have an effective response to the virus from their T cells, the part of the immune system that attacks foreign particles. Further, many studies forecast long-term immunity for people who have had COVID-19. A study published in February by Science magazine found "substantial immune memory is generated after COVID-19." And an article in Nature magazine in May reported researchers believe "people who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 will probably make antibodies against the virus for most of their lives." A study by Emory University and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center that was funded by the National Institutes of Health – for which Fauci works – predicted "long-lived immunity to SARS-CoV-2 after natural infection."

Last month, Dr. Marty Makary, a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health, wrote in a guest op-ed for the Washington Post that "many elected leaders and public health officials have held on far too long to the hypothesis that natural immunity offers unreliable protection against covid-19 — a contention that is being rapidly debunked by science."

