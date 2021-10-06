Moderna vaccine halted for younger people in 2 nations

Citing new data on the increased risk of heart inflammation, Sweden and Denmark have halted vaccinations for younger people with Moderna's COVID-19 shot.

Sweden will stop giving the vaccine to people age 30 and younger, and Denmark to those younger than 18, Bloomberg News reported.

Sweden's chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, said he and his colleagues are "monitoring the situation closely and are acting rapidly to ensure that COVI-19 vaccinations are constantly as safe as possible, while also providing protection."

The Public Health Agency of Sweden said the "use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is paused for anyone born in 1991 and later." The reason is "signals of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of heart muscle or pericardium."

Norway's Institute of Public Health is recommending that men under 30 consider choosing the Pfizer shot, another mRNA vaccine, as is Sweden and Denmark.

In the United States, however, a Food and Drug Administration panel last month voted 16-2 against recommending booster shots for those between the ages of 16 and 65, citing the risk of heart inflammation, or myocarditis.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in an interview, Bloomberg reported, that larger datasets indicate that the risk of myocarditis is similar between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. He insisted, though, that the risk of contracting myocarditis from COVID-19 is much greater than contracting it from the vaccine.

Last week, Bloomberg noted, Slovenia temporarily halted use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which uses a more traditional technology, after the death of a young woman. Earlier this year, a number of European countries placed age restrictions on the AstraZeneca shot because of links with potential side effects.

'Improperly developed vaccines'

Meanwhile, a former U.S. Health and Human Services epidemiologist is warning that COVID-19 vaccines could "potentially kill thousands" of children. Dr. Paul Elias Alexander, in a columnn for LifeSite News, explained he's not against vaccines in general, pointing out their "tremendous beneficial impact," but he opposes "improperly developed vaccines."

For one, parents should take note of the fact that federal health officials Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Insitute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Francis Collins of the National Institutes of Health have chosen to not make the vaccine producers liable for any harm caused by their product.

The vaccines "developed for COVID-19 have been sub-optimal, and the safety testing is lacking, particularly the requisite duration of safety testing follow-up," wrote Alexander, a former COVID pandemic adviser to the World Health Organization and a former senior adviser on COVID pandemic policy at HHS in Washington, D.C.

Further, it's been clear for more than 15 months that the risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 in children is virtually zero statisically.

And, based on scientific global evidence, including household transmission studies, children are at low risk of spreading infection to other children or to adults.

"This implies that any mass injection/inoculation or even clinical trials on children are unethical and potentially associated with significant harm," Alexander wrote.

