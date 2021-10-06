A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Moderna vaccine halted for younger people in 2 nations

Due to heart-inflammation risk that also concerned FDA panel

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published October 6, 2021 at 3:56pm
Aya Ooya, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Japan N6 department, receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Chelsea Kwon, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, during a vaccine distribution at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Hawk's Nest in Japan on June 18, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)

Citing new data on the increased risk of heart inflammation, Sweden and Denmark have halted vaccinations for younger people with Moderna's COVID-19 shot.

Sweden will stop giving the vaccine to people age 30 and younger, and Denmark to those younger than 18, Bloomberg News reported.

Sweden's chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, said he and his colleagues are "monitoring the situation closely and are acting rapidly to ensure that COVI-19 vaccinations are constantly as safe as possible, while also providing protection."

The Public Health Agency of Sweden said the "use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is paused for anyone born in 1991 and later." The reason is "signals of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of heart muscle or pericardium."

Norway's Institute of Public Health is recommending that men under 30 consider choosing the Pfizer shot, another mRNA vaccine, as is Sweden and Denmark.

In the United States, however, a Food and Drug Administration panel last month voted 16-2 against recommending booster shots for those between the ages of 16 and 65, citing the risk of heart inflammation, or myocarditis.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in an interview, Bloomberg reported, that larger datasets indicate that the risk of myocarditis is similar between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. He insisted, though, that the risk of contracting myocarditis from COVID-19 is much greater than contracting it from the vaccine.

Last week, Bloomberg noted, Slovenia temporarily halted use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which uses a more traditional technology, after the death of a young woman. Earlier this year, a number of European countries placed age restrictions on the AstraZeneca shot because of links with potential side effects.

'Improperly developed vaccines'
Meanwhile, a former U.S. Health and Human Services epidemiologist is warning that COVID-19 vaccines could "potentially kill thousands" of children. Dr. Paul Elias Alexander, in a columnn for LifeSite News, explained he's not against vaccines in general, pointing out their "tremendous beneficial impact," but he opposes "improperly developed vaccines."

For one, parents should take note of the fact that federal health officials Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Insitute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Francis Collins of the National Institutes of Health have chosen to not make the vaccine producers liable for any harm caused by their product.

The vaccines "developed for COVID-19 have been sub-optimal, and the safety testing is lacking, particularly the requisite duration of safety testing follow-up," wrote Alexander, a former COVID pandemic adviser to the World Health Organization and a former senior adviser on COVID pandemic policy at HHS in Washington, D.C.

Further, it's been clear for more than 15 months that the risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 in children is virtually zero statisically.

And, based on scientific global evidence, including household transmission studies, children are at low risk of spreading infection to other children or to adults.

"This implies that any mass injection/inoculation or even clinical trials on children are unethical and potentially associated with significant harm," Alexander wrote.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







