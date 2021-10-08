Moderna COVID shot halted for all ages in Iceland

After three Nordic nations halted the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for younger people, Iceland's health ministry announced Friday it will stop administering the shot to everyone.

Iceland's chief epidemiologist said the Moderna vaccine will not be used while further information is obtained on its safety, reported the Icelandic online newspaper Vísir.is.

The government's announcement cited data from the Nordic countries on the increased incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination with the Moderna vaccine. For the past two months, the Moderna vaccine has been used in Iceland almost exclusively as a booster shot, a third dose.

Earlier this week, Sweden and Finland announced a halt to the Moderna messenger RNA vaccine for people under 30, citing the concern about heart inflammation. Demark said it will not give Moderna shots to those under 18.

TRENDING: Feds secretly ordered Google to identify anyone searching certain information

Iceland, along with Norway, is recommending that the Pfizer shot, which also uses the mRNA technology, be used instead.

However, last month, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted 16-2 vote against recommending Pfizer booster shots for those from ages 16 to 65, citing indications of an increased risk of myocarditis.

On Thursday, nevertheless, Pfizer asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization to administer its vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.

WND reported Wednesday three Pfizer scientists were captured on hidden camera in the latest Project Veritas investigation acknowledging that natural immunity is superior to the company's vaccine. Pfizer scientist Rahul Khanke said employees are "bred and taught" to insist that the "vaccine is safer than actually getting COVID." He said "we cannot talk about this" in public.

Is Iceland correct to halt Moderna shots? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Moderna has asked the FDA for permission to use its vaccine in 12- to 17-year-olds. It's also studying its shots in elementary school children.

Both Pfizer and Moderna are studying even younger children, down to 6 months. They anticipate results later this year.

The main difference between the two vaccines is that Moderna's contains 100 micrograms of vaccine, which is more than three times the 30 micrograms in the Pfizer shot. Pfizer's two doses are given three weeks apart, while Moderna's has a four-week gap.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!