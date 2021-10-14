A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
From 100% to 20%: Video shows radically shifting narrative of vaccine effectiveness

Dr. Fauci said 'real world effectiveness is even more impressive' than clinical trial

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published October 13, 2021 at 8:04pm
People wait in the observation area after receiving their COVID-19 vaccination at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, April 13, 2021. More than 600 personnel assigned to the National Guard are assisting with operations at the convention center, a mass vaccination site. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Li Ji)

A video montage shows how health officials, pharmaceutical companies and media declared the coronavirus shots to be 100% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 at the launch of the vaccines then gradually lowered their estimations to as low as 20% after only six months.

White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci is seen in a media interview touting the vaccines as "virtually 100% efficacious" and stating in congressional testimony that the "real world effectiveness is even more impressive than the results of the clinical trial."

The video, posted by a Twitter user, was highlighted by Grabien.com.

Moderna, a headline said, boasted its vaccine was 100% effective in teens. And Pfizer said its vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID infections. Others said their shot was 100% protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death.

TRENDING: Study on changing sexual attraction finds success

But as the months wore on, the headlines showed incrementally lower rates of effectiveness.

By October, a study of real world data showed Pfizer's COVID vaccine was only 20% effective against infection after six months.

The final headline, from CNN in October 2020, before the vaccines were launched: "Past vaccine disasters show why rushing coronavirus vaccine now would be 'colossally stupid."

See the video:

Are COVID vaccines even effective?

Art Moore
