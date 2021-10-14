From 100% to 20%: Video shows radically shifting narrative of vaccine effectiveness

A video montage shows how health officials, pharmaceutical companies and media declared the coronavirus shots to be 100% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 at the launch of the vaccines then gradually lowered their estimations to as low as 20% after only six months.

White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci is seen in a media interview touting the vaccines as "virtually 100% efficacious" and stating in congressional testimony that the "real world effectiveness is even more impressive than the results of the clinical trial."

The video, posted by a Twitter user, was highlighted by Grabien.com.

Moderna, a headline said, boasted its vaccine was 100% effective in teens. And Pfizer said its vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID infections. Others said their shot was 100% protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death.

But as the months wore on, the headlines showed incrementally lower rates of effectiveness.

By October, a study of real world data showed Pfizer's COVID vaccine was only 20% effective against infection after six months.

The final headline, from CNN in October 2020, before the vaccines were launched: "Past vaccine disasters show why rushing coronavirus vaccine now would be 'colossally stupid."

See the video:

