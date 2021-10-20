OSHA openly advocates ignoring vaccine-related injuries

On its website, OSHA is urging employers not to report any side effects workers may experience from COVID-19 vaccines because it would discourage others from getting vaccinated.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., spotlighted the statement on Twitter.

An FAQ page for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a branch of the Department of Labor, states OSHA will not enforce the recording requirements until at least next May.

The question: "Are adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine recordable on the OSHA recordkeeping log?"

The answer:

DOL and OSHA, as well as other federal agencies, are working diligently to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations. OSHA does not wish to have any appearance of discouraging workers from receiving COVID-19 vaccination, and also does not wish to disincentivize employers' vaccination efforts. As a result, OSHA will not enforce 29 CFR 1904's recording requirements to require any employers to record worker side effects from COVID-19 vaccination at least through May 2022. We will reevaluate the agency’s position at that time to determine the best course of action moving forward.

A Twitter user characterized OSHA's approach to the issue: "Let's ignore the data because people are starting to not believe us when we say those telling the truth about the data are spreading misinformation."

OSHA changed the reporting guidance in May. Previously, it stated that employers could be held liable if they mandate COVID-19 shots as a condition of employment and and an employee experiences adverse reactions.

.@OSHA_DOL openly advocates ignoring vaccine related injuries: no need to report them because they hurt the agenda…https://t.co/ikXXOvuw0o pic.twitter.com/Wcp0zOMsMZ — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 19, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website for reporting vaccine injuries, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, or VAERS, has compiled 1.6 million adverse events from COVID vaccines and 16,766 COVID deaths.

Health and Human Services points out that a VAERS report is not documentation that a link has been established between a vaccine and an adverse event. However, HHS also notes that VAERS is a "passive" system of reporting, and it "receives reports for only a small fraction of actual adverse events."

Many health care workers have disclosed they are instructed by their superiors not to report harm caused by COVID vaccines to VAERS.

Meanwhile, the CDC director under President Trump, Robert Redfield, said Monday that more than 40% of people who recently have died from COVID-19 in Maryland were fully vaccinated.

"A lot of times people may feel it's a rare event that fully vaccinated people die. I happen to be the senior adviser to Governor Hogan in the state of Maryland," he told Fox News.

"In the last six to eight weeks, more than 40% of people who died in Maryland were fully vaccinated," Redfield said.

He was responding to the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who suffered complications from the virus as he was battling blood cancer.

