Governor calls for halt to refugees after Afghan rape charge

Montana Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte called for a halt to Afghan refugee resettlement in his state after an Afghan evacuee was charged with raping a woman.

A police spokeswoman said Zabihullah Mohmand, 19, followed the victim outside through the doors of the Residence Inn by Marriott in downtown Missoula last Sunday. Court documents say the victim called 911 at around 4:30 a.m. and reported that she had just been raped. Mohmand insisted that he and the victim had consensual sex. He has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent.

On Thursday, Gianforte called on President Biden "to immediately halt resettlements to Montana until federal agencies provide me with adequate assurance that Afghans coming to Montana are fully-vetted in accordance with federal law."

"While I welcome our fully-vetted Afghan allies to Montana, this situation and others across the country raise serious concerns about whether the Biden administration is meeting its obligations to fully vet Afghans prior to resettlement," he said.

TRENDING: Nebraska's duty to prosecute Biden and Fauci

Islam expert Robert Spencer, the director of Jihad Watch, wrote that there "was no doubt whatsoever that this sort of thing would happen, and there will be more of it."

No one is prepared to discuss the fact that the Quran teaches that Muslims can lawfully take an "Infidel" for sexual use, and Zabihullah Mohmand "likely didn’t think he was doing anything wrong," he said. A passage in the Quran instructing "wives and your daughters and the women of the believers to bring down over themselves of their outer garments" is interpreted as a warning that if women don't cover themselves adequately, they may be abused.

But anyone who points this out is branded a "racist" and an "Islamophobe," Spencer said.

He listed numerous cases in Europe in which Muslim immigrants cited the Quran as the impetus for their actions. In France, a Muslim even quoted the Quran while raping his victim. A survivor of a Muslim rape gang in Britain, Spencer pointed out, said her rapists quoted the Quran to her. Muslim migrants in France raped a girl and videoed the rape while praising Allah and invoking the Quran. The victim of an ISIS jihadi rapist said her attacker told her that by raping her, he was drawing closer to Allah.

Will rapes from Afghan migrants increase? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (457 Votes) 1% (3 Votes)

Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana said in a statement that the "fallout and consequences from President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan continue."

"While I support assisting our fully-vetted Afghan allies who served alongside our armed forces, President Biden has failed to provide answers as to who has come into the country or if they have been fully vetted according to what’s required by law," the senator said.

Daines said he has spoken to Gov. Gianforte about the situation.

"I stand with him in calling on President Biden to stop all Afghan resettlements to Montana until we get answers," the senator said.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!