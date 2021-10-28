Nearly half of voters want Dr. Fauci to resign

Nearly half of voters believe Dr. Anthony Fauci lied about U.S. funding for so-called "gain-of-function" research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which many scientists believe to be the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rasmussen poll of 1,000 likely voters found 49% believe Fauci hasn't told the truth about the funding, and 46% want him to resign.

Fauci has declared under oath in congressional hearings that the National Institutes of Health has not funded gain-of-function research. But last week NIH has admitted in a letter to the leading Republican on the House Oversight Committee that the U.S. funded an experiment at the Wuhan lab in which a bat coronavirus was modified, creating a virus that made mice "sicker" than the original virus.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., demanded over the weekend in an interview with Axios that Fauci be fired for "lack of judgment" for the research funding.

Paul, who has pressed Fauci in numerous Senate hearings on Wuhan lab funding, said Monday that the White House adviser's National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases also funded "deadly and unnecessary" experiments on beagles.

The NIH, according to documentation unearthed by a group called White Coat Waste, spent $424,555 on research in which live beagle puppies were eaten by parasite-infected flies. Researchers cut the dogs' vocal cords to stop them from barking, and they later were killed and dissected to examine the efficacy of a potential vaccine for lymphatic filariasis.

Fauci also recently has been accused of spending more than $16 million in taxpayer money in 2018 to experiment on monkeys with toxic brain injections. However, the Associated Press and others reported the National Institute of Mental Health -- not Fauci's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases -- carried out the experiments.

But both the NIMH and the NIAID are part of the National Institutes of Health.

A third accusation recently reemerged that centered on Fauci, as director of the NIH anti-AIDS effort in the 1980s, sponsoring clinical drug trials to treat foster children in New York City who had HIV/AIDs.

A 2005 BBC documentary titled "Guinea Pig Kids" charged the trial targeted minority children, that many died from lethal doses and children were ripped away from their families.

A 2009 investigation by the Vera Institute of Justice, an independent nonprofit national research and policy organization, concluded those claims were false. The researchers said that while 105 of the 532 children in the trials or observational studies died, none of the deaths was caused directly by clinical trial medication.

However, the New York Times reported in 2009 that the VERA researchers were barred from examining medical records. And the head of the VERA Institute, Vera Myles, admitted that many more children had died than had been listed in their report, noted investigative reporter Liam Scheff.

And the VERA probe found that protocols to ensure that consent was given to enroll the foster children in the program were not always followed.

See Sen. Rand Paul's interview with Axios:

.@RandPaul says Biden should fire Fauci over U.S.-funded research in Wuhan "just for lack of judgment, if nothing else." Fauci fired back at Paul's #AxiosOnHBO interview, telling @ThisWeekABC his criticism implies the research led to COVID-19, which is "molecularly impossible." pic.twitter.com/d4DHkYpOD9 — Axios (@axios) October 24, 2021

On Wednesday, two top House GOP leaders called on the Justice Department to follow up on the NIH's admission it funded the non-profit EcoHealth Alliance's collaboration with the Wuhan lab in conducting gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses.

Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and James Comer of Kentucky, the ranking members respectively on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight Committee, asked Attorney General Merrick Garland in a letter to look into whether EcoHealth had broken federal laws against grant fraud, the Washington Examiner reported.

Also on Wednesday, Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, noting the NIH recently refuted Fauci's claims that it never funded gain-of-function research, asked Garland at a Senate hearing if he would appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Fauci for lying to Congress.

In May, Dr. Fauci said, “The NIH has not ever and does not now, fund gain-of-function research.” But early this month, the NIH contradicted that. It’s a crime to knowingly lie to Congress, so I asked AG Garland if he'd appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Fauci. pic.twitter.com/s01N0SbAws — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 27, 2021

