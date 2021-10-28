A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education U.S. WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Satire becomes reality: Elementary school takes kids on gay-bar field trip

Board-member chaperone says students 'learned a lot about our community!'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published October 28, 2021 at 2:57pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Broward County, Florida, elementary school children on field trip to local gay bar
(Twitter photo by Sarah Leonardi)

Two years ago, the satirical site Babylon Bee – playing on California lawmakers' increasing promotion of LGBTQ issues in public schools – ran a "story" about Gov. Gavin Newsom signing into law "a bill that mandates field trips to gay bars, strip clubs, and abortion clinics for the state's second graders."

Once again, satire has become reality, with the news that a Florida elementary school took students on a field trip to a local gay bar called Rosie's, according to a school board member who accompanied the children, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

Sarah Leonardi of the Broward County School Board wrote Wednesday on Twitter that she "was SO honored to be invited to chaperone."

She said "the students and I had a fun walk over and learned a lot about our community!”

TRENDING: Don Trump Jr. fires shots: 'Guns don't kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people'

Apparently, it's an annual trip hosted by the gay bar.

Photos Leonardi posted of the event show 18 children who appear to be under the age of 10 wearing masks and matching T-shirts, the Daily Caller reported.

Is taking kids to a gay bar a good way to teach them "a lot" about their community?

The bar's menu items, according to its website, include “Naked Sweaty Lovin’,” “Beet Your Brains Out” “Rhoda Cowboy,” “Ivana Hooker” and “Young Ranch Hand."

The Bee's prescient piece, published in 2019, "reported" Newsom said at the signing of the gay-bar field trip bill that it's "important that our kids receive a comprehensive education."

"For too long, kids in our elementary schools today have not had a fully interactive LGBTQ+ experience. Sure, they can go to their local library and have a drag queen read them a story, or they can dress in drag themselves and go dance at gay bars as we applaud their actions. But it's not enough," the Bee has Newsom saying in its satirical piece.

Children, the Babylon Bee said, "will be free to ask any questions about the LGBT lifestyle, as long as they don't condemn it."

On its website, the Bee describes itself as "fake news you can trust."

Absurd stories posted daily by the site, which pokes fun of religious, political and celebrity leaders, have been so close to reality that they have been mischaractized more than 30 times by the fact-checking site Snopes and given a "false" rating.

Stories given a false rating by Snopes included headlines such as "California Considering a Tax on Breathing" and "Thanks To New Laws, VeggieTales Finally Introduces New Cannabis Character."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







Satire becomes reality: Elementary school takes kids on gay-bar field trip
Nearly half of voters want Dr. Fauci to resign
Half-dozen FDA vaccine panel members are tied to Pfizer
Senator to AG Garland: 'Thank God, you're not on the Supreme Court!'
92 studies show superiority of natural immunity to COVID vaccines
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×