COVID hospitalizations spike in most-vaxxed nation

Expert warns cases will rise until 'transmission-blocking vaccine' developed

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published October 30, 2021 at 12:23pm
The Republic of Ireland has vaccinated 91% of its population for COVID-19, the highest rate in the European Union, but the nation now has the highest number of patients hospitalized for the disease since March.

And the cases will increase until there is a "transmission-blocking vaccine," because the efficacy of the current shots is waning, said Dr. Anne Moore, a vaccine specialist at University College Cork, the Irish Times reported.

A yearlong, peer-reviewed study published this week in the prestigious British science journal The Lancet found people vaccinated against COVID-19 are as likely to spread the delta variant to contacts in their household as those who have not been vaccinated.

The study tracking more than 600 people in the U.K. found immunity from full vaccination waned in as little as three months. Meanwhile, booster shots for older and more vulnerable people in the U.K. are being offered six months after their second shot.

In the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky has acknowledged that the COVID vaccines do not prevent transmission of the virus.

Irish hospitals have 513 COVID-19 patients, with 101 in intensive care, an increase from the 74 recorded last week.

Ireland's chief medical officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, said "we will eventually have to boost the rest of the population ... because we are going to see a huge increase in the number of cases."

The Irish Times reported Waterford city, with 99.7% of the adult population fully vaccinated, has the highest rate of COVID 19 infection in Ireland.

Are COVID hospitalizations increasing despite vaccines?

Earlier this month, in Singapore, where 80% of the population has been vaccinated, the health ministry reported the highest number of new cases  since the beginning of the pandemic.

Similarly, the New England states, the most highly vaccinated region in the country, have experienced a surge of coronavirus cases.

Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







