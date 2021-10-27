92 studies show superiority of natural immunity to COVID vaccines

As the federal and local governments double down on vaccine mandates, a new study by the Yale School of Public Health offers the latest evidence that the immunity acquired by COVID-19 infection is superior to the immunity from vaccination.

Another 91 studies with the same conclusion has been compiled by Dr. Paul Elias Alexander and several other prominent colleagues.

"We should not force COVID vaccines on anyone when the evidence shows that naturally acquired immunity is equal to or more robust and superior to existing vaccines. Instead, we should respect the right of the bodily integrity of individuals to decide for themselves," Alexander writes for the Brownstone Institute.

He is a former assistant professor at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, in evidence-based medicine and research methods; a former adviser to WHO-PAHO in Washington, D.C., and a former senior adviser for COVID pandemic policy at Health and Human Services.

Alexander charged that public health officials, the medical establishment and establishment media are "misleading the public with assertions that the COVID-19 shots provide greater protection than natural immunity."

He noted CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement published October 2020 in the British journal The Lancet stated "there is no evidence for lasting protective immunity to SARS-CoV-2 following natural infection" and "the consequence of waning immunity would present a risk to vulnerable populations for the indefinite future."

But for more than a century, it's been known that natural immunity confers protection against a respiratory virus's outer coat proteins. And there is strong evidence for the persistence of antibodies.

Somehow, he said, the CDC recognizes natural immunity for chicken-pox, measles, mumps, and rubella but not for COVID-19.

Alexander compiled the list with the help of Dr. Harvey Risch of the Yale School of Public Health, Dr. Howard Tenenbaum of the University of Toronto, Dr. Ramin Oskoui of Foxhall Cardiology in Washington, D.C., Dr. Peter McCullough of the Truth for Health Foundation in Texas and medical consultant Dr. Parvez Dara.

