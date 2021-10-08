A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationANARCHY IN AMERICA
Accused Texas school shooter released on bond

Timothy Simpkins wounded 4

Published October 8, 2021 at 2:15pm
(HEAVY) – Timothy Simpkins, the accused Arlington, Texas, school shooter, has been released on $75,000 bond.

Videos captured the shooting, in which four people were wounded, according to a police press conference. Police named the suspect, who initially fled the scene, as Simpkins, 18. Video emerged showing Simpkins posting bond. According to CBS Local, Simpkins left the jail wearing a baseball cap and blue T-shirt.

The school shooting occurred within the Mansfield Independent School District on October 6, 2021 at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, which is near Dallas. His full name is Timothy George Simpkins.

Read the full story ›

