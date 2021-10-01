Afghan social media users frantically deleting accounts after Taliban revenge killings

(ZEROHEDGE) – Prominent Afghan activists and social media personalities have been rapidly deleting past posts and even their accounts altogether since the Taliban took power amid the US withdrawal last month. A new report in BCC details that "since 15 August, Afghans have been deleting photos and tweets from their past – and many have turned away from social media altogether for fear of being targeted by Taliban forces."

Although in their official announcements the Taliban is purporting to offer amnesty for officials and supporters of the previous U.S.-backed government, widespread reports of civilians being killed by Taliban forces have emerged since the group entered Kabul.

In recent days journalists are reportedly being targeted as well, and the Taliban has begun hanging bodies of "criminals" in public squares, such as recently in the large city of Herat.

