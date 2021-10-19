We already forgot Afghanistan – will we forget 9/11?

America has a short memory.

Remember how a handful of al-Qaida terrorists get inside our country so easily over 20 years ago?

Do you remember the havoc they wreaked on our nation?

Are we making the same mistakes again?

Or, did we just have bad luck?

For those who don't remember or forgot the horror of Sept. 11, 2001, or were too young, 19 terrorists associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaida hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which triggered major U.S. initiatives to combat terrorism.

We pursued al-Qaida and Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of 9/11, for years. Where? Mainly is Afghanistan and Pakistan – where U.S. forces ultimately found bin Laden and killed him. He was allied with the Taliban in Afghanistan, and we fought a war for 20 years against them.

The costs were high – $2.3 trillion. That does not include the airlift Joe Biden conducted to evacuate 123,000 people from Afghanistan before the final U.S. military forces left – leaving behind an undetermined number of American citizens and loyal Afghans, not to mention several billion dollars in sensitive war-fighting material.

Here are the war's human costs:

American service members killed in Afghanistan through April: 2,448

U.S. contractors: 3,846

Afghan national military and police: 66,000

Other allied service members, including from other NATO member states: 1,144

Afghan civilians: 47,245

Taliban and other opposition fighters: 51,191

Aid workers: 444

Journalists: 72

We don't have a toll of American citizens killed after we left. Biden wants us to forget or, more likely, never find out.

But do recall how the terrorists got to the United States to plan the operation and conduct it?

Some of the them had lived in the U.S. for more than a year and had taken flying lessons at American commercial flight schools. Others had slipped into the country in the months before Sept. 11.

Now we may have set off the next catastrophe – by flying tens of thousands of unvetted Afghans here.

That's right. We know next to nothing about their backgrounds – or the estimated 1.2 million others allowed into this country just this year, without so much as ascertaining a reason for them being here or their countries of origin.

It's surreal! They are flown around America at a cost of millions – and we don't know who any of them are.

Are we starting the next cycle of terrorism today – or will we be luckier this time?

This question has been asked before, but never answered by Biden or anyone else involved in the planning of this debacle.

We've bled an enormous amount in 20 years, but we haven't thought about it a whit – at least our "leaders" haven't.

Will we be surprised a few years from now, perhaps when the Bidens of our world are dead, gone or forgotten? Or will it come much sooner than that?

Either way, we haven't put this crisis behind us yet. In fact, we have made the matter much worse.

I'll say it again.

Elections have consequences, and fake elections have serious consequences.

Serious indeed.

I don't think we have any more luck to count on.

