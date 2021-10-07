America believes Harris guilty of 'poor job' on southern border crisis

A new poll shows that a vast majority of Americans believe Kamala Harris, who as vice president was put in charge of handling the southern border crisis by President Biden, is guilty of doing a "poor job."

The poll from Convention of States Action, in partnership with The Trafalgar Group, surveyed more than 1,000 likely 2022 election voters.

Seventy-five percent hold the "poor job" opinion. Only 6.5% claimed she done "excellent" work.

"These numbers signal clearly that the American people see Vice President Harris’ management of the southern border crisis as an unmitigated disaster. The Biden administration is bungling this crisis beyond what most people could have imagined," said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action. "Once again, the solution is strong leadership from governors and state legislators who care about their constituents and are not confused as to who is in charge, the people who voted them into office."

The results showed 74.9% of American voters say "Harris has done a poor job with the southern border crisis," and 5.9% say her work as been "fair."

The survey also revealed that well over half, 54.6%, of Democrats lack approval of her job, and 80.3% of independents share that opinion.

For Republicans, it was close to unanimous, with 93.7% of the opinion Harris has done a "poor job" with the crisis involving hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens breaking into the United States.

The Biden administration triggered the disaster by, immediately upon taking office, removing the multiple programs established by President Donald Trump that were effective is reducing the surge of illegals, such as construction of a border wall.

A report from Just the News said, "Harris was put in charge amid the annual spring surge of illegal immigrants at the border that was compounded by migrants interpreting Biden’s immigration policy as being more open than that of the previous Trump administration."

