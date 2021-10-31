A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
American Airlines cancels more than 1,500 flights, leaving many stranded

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published October 31, 2021 at 4:38pm
American Airlines was pointing at the weather as the main reason for canceling more than 1,500 flights over the weekend.

On Sunday, American canceled about 667 mainline flights, nearly a quarter of its schedule, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware, CNBC reported.

American canceled 340 flights on Friday and 543 flights Saturday. Saturday’s cancellations amounted to about 20 percent of its scheduled flights.

"This week saw two days of severe winds in DFW, with gusts of up to 50 mph on Thursday, creating crosswind limitations that sharply reduced arrival capacity by more than half," American Airlines said in a letter posted by KXAS-TV.

The airline could use only two runways at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport -- its main hub -- instead of the normal five, the letter said.

As a result, staff members needed for weekend flights were all over the map instead of where they were supposed to be.

"With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences," the airline said.

"To make sure we are taking care of our customers and providing scheduling certainty for our crews, we have adjusted our operation for the last few days this month by proactively canceling some flights."

American COO David Seymour said Saturday that most travelers were re-booked the same day and that he expects his company's operation to stabilize in November, CNBC reported.

American Airlines said it is boosting its employee ranks with about 1,800 flight attendants returning from leave and over 600 new flight attendants starting by the of the year, according to Reuters.

Although a mass flight cancellation earlier in October by Southwest Airlines was linked to a protest against COVID vaccine mandates, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker has indicated that his company is not contemplating mass dismissals for those not vaccinated by the Dec. 8 deadline to comply with a Biden White House order.

Parker said a small minority of workers "almost certainly" will have a religious or medical exemption approved by then, "and those who aren't we'll continue to work with,” according to CNBC.

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly also has indicated a willingness to work with employees, saying the airline is encouraging those who do not get vaccinated to seek religious or medical exemptions.

"As long as they're valid, we'll be approving those,” he said. "I'm not going to fire anybody."

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

