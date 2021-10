(FOX NEWS) – Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor sex crime for forcible touching.

The Democrat was charged in Albany City Court Thursday, a spokesperson for New York State Court has confirmed to Fox News.

"A Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court" the spokesperson said in a statement. "As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly."

