Another reason Biden must go – as if you needed one!

Joe Biden gave us an attorney general who thinks parents are "domestic terrorists."

That's the latest outrage from Merrick Garland whom the Democrats wanted to be a Supreme Court justice!

Moms and dads attending school board meetings and speaking out about a host things, including Critical Race Theory, a Marxist teaching, threatens to get them a visit from the FBI!

I'm aware of the complaint that parents are madder than hell, but I'm not sure I've heard of any violence that's taken place.

But the press release from the Justice Department cites "threats of violence" as well as "harassment" and "intimidation" against school officials and teachers.

"Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation's core values," wrote Garland. "Those who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring that our children receive a proper education in a safe environment deserve to be able to do their work without fear for their safety."

He directed the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Offices to meet with police officers in the next 30 days to discuss strategies for addressing what he calls a "disturbing trend."

But Garland isn't even awaiting the meeting. He advises calling the national tip line for the FBI to head off any threats – (1-800-CALL-FBI). The FBI has become the agency to take on conservative, involved parents who care about their children. This will be a top priority of the new FBI against "criminal conduct," to include "the creation of a task force, consisting of representatives from the department's Criminal Division, National Security Division, Civil Rights Division, the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, the FBI, the Community Relations Service and the Office of Justice Programs, to determine how federal enforcement tools can be used to prosecute these crimes, and ways to assist state, Tribal, territorial and local law enforcement where threats of violence may not constitute federal crimes."

"The Justice Department will also create specialized training and guidance for local school boards and school administrators. This training will help school board members and other potential victims understand the type of behavior that constitutes threats, how to report threatening conduct to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, and how to capture and preserve evidence of threatening conduct to aid in the investigation and prosecution of these crimes," the press release says.

I guess the FBI and police don't have anything to do with combating crime up in mostly blue states. This will give them something to do in red states.

And what about the constitutional rights of parents to speak harshly about whatever is on their minds? Isn't that their right? I guess not in this increasingly fascist state America is degenerating into under Biden.

It just so happens that the teachers union is pushing the racist and Marxist agenda in government schools nationwide. The FBI is being ordered to go after the parents rather than the union goons. This is typical of the increasingly authoritarian left – indoctrinating students starting at the kindergarten level.

I encourage parents to protest louder and not be in the least intimidated by Garland's plan. It's about time parents awaken to the threat to turn our kids into programmed little Nazis.

Just keep doing this, Biden. You'll make more enemies throughout America. This is so transparent! Thankfully, the day of reckoning is near – just a little more than a year away.

And, Joe, there aren't enough phony voters for you to do anything to stop the inevitable!

