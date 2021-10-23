A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Archeologists find rare 'Balm of Gilead' gemstone near Jerusalem's Western Wall

Amethyst engraved with dove, tree branch with fruit

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 23, 2021 at 1:54pm
(CBN) – Just north of the City of David (ancient Jerusalem), archaeologists believe they have found the first of its kind engraving on a precious gem of a biblical plant known to many as the Balm of Gilead.

Deep underground in a 2,000-year-old drainage ditch next to Jerusalem’s Western Wall, archaeologists say a rare artifact from Second Temple times was uncovered.

“It is a stone seal made of semi-precious amethyst stone with an engraving of a dove and a branch of a tree with fruit on the branch,” said Eli Shukron, former archaeologist of the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Read the full story ›

