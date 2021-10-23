A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HAIL TO THE CHIEF
Articles of impeachment against Biden for treason introduced in House of Representatives

Cites Hunter Biden's business deals, border crises, other issues

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 23, 2021 at 5:23pm
(BECKER NEWS) – President Biden has been hit with formal impeachment charges and has been accused of “treason.” The Articles of Impeachment have been filed in the House of Representatives. The impeachment charges were announced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday.

“I have introduced House Res. 57, these are Articles of Impeachment on President Biden,” Rep. Greene said. “For abuse of power in regards to his willingness to use his position of power to aid his son Hunter Biden in his business dealings.”

“I have also introduced another Article of Impeachment on President Biden, which is H. Res 597,” she continued. “This has to do with the national security crisis that President Biden has created with regards to the extreme threat at the southern border.”

