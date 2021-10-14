Australian police officer calls out government, media for lies about COVID

(IVAN'S NEWSLETTER) – Yesterday, another courageous Australian police officer took a stand against the government and media’s tyranny and lies about Covid-19, which has seen the country descend into authoritarian madness, the likes of which would make the leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, proud – and all in the name of ‘health.’

Senior Constable Craig Backman posted a statement on his Facebook page that outlined the issues that he has with the Australian government, the police force, public health, and the media.

What is interesting about this police officers statement is that it is coming from an individual on the inside of the Australian government’s Covid-19 response, and that he says everything about that response is based on lies, propaganda, and misinformation.

