A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldCRUEL OVERLORDS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Australian police officer calls out government, media for lies about COVID

Country has descended into authoritarian madness

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 14, 2021 at 4:45pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(IVAN'S NEWSLETTER) – Yesterday, another courageous Australian police officer took a stand against the government and media’s tyranny and lies about Covid-19, which has seen the country descend into authoritarian madness, the likes of which would make the leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, proud – and all in the name of ‘health.’

Senior Constable Craig Backman posted a statement on his Facebook page that outlined the issues that he has with the Australian government, the police force, public health, and the media.

What is interesting about this police officers statement is that it is coming from an individual on the inside of the Australian government’s Covid-19 response, and that he says everything about that response is based on lies, propaganda, and misinformation.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Cities across U.S. quietly re-fund police departments
Chicago Police Union head warns force may shrink 50% this weekend
French finance minister issues declaration of independence – from U.S.
Australian police officer calls out government, media for lies about COVID
Italy on pace for mass economic meltdown Friday
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×