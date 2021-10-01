Australian police want no-fly zones over massive anti-government protests

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Police in Australia are pushing for the government to declare no-fly zones over the sites of mass protests to discourage more people from rising up and joining those already on the streets raging against the medical tyranny being imposed upon the country.

Gideon Rozner, the Director of Policy at the Institute of Public Affairs in Melbourne, documented the details to Tucker Carlson. “The fact is the coronavirus has completely changed the relationship between government and citizenship in this country. It has overwhelmed every check and balance in our system,” Rozner urged.

“This is a radically new era we’ve seen in Australia,” he continued, adding “The police in my home state of Victoria asked the Federal Civil Aviation Authority to declare a no-fly zone over Melbourne so commercial media outlets couldn’t film the protests in case people saw how big they were and went down and joined in.”

