Barn owl rescued from bucket of molasses on farm

Vets managed to clean feathers, but bird will need to stay indoors over winter

Published October 7, 2021 at 12:26pm
(UPI) – A barn owl was rescued from a sticky situation in Britain when the avian found itself trapped in a bucket of molasses.

Kirsteen Atkinson Annear said she was house sitting at a farm near Totnes, England, when she found the fledgling owl covered in molasses in a bucket.

Atkinson Annear brought the owl to Seymour Vets in Totnes, where they cleaned the sugary mixture from its feathers. Veterinarians said the owl will need to be cared for over the winter so it can molt and replace the feathers damaged by the molasses.

