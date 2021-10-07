Barn owl rescued from bucket of molasses on farm

(UPI) – A barn owl was rescued from a sticky situation in Britain when the avian found itself trapped in a bucket of molasses.

Kirsteen Atkinson Annear said she was house sitting at a farm near Totnes, England, when she found the fledgling owl covered in molasses in a bucket.

Atkinson Annear brought the owl to Seymour Vets in Totnes, where they cleaned the sugary mixture from its feathers. Veterinarians said the owl will need to be cared for over the winter so it can molt and replace the feathers damaged by the molasses.

Read the full story ›