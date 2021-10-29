It begins: 10 Afghan 'refugees' being labeled national security risks

When Joe Biden abruptly pulled American forces out of Afghanistan earlier this year, there were tens of thousands of other people who wanted out, too.

But there was no time to determine who legitimately needed to be evacuated, for example for being a help to American forces there and thus a target for the incoming power of the Taliban.

Or whether they just wanted out to a better place.

Or whether there was some nefarious reason they wanted to be evacuated.

A long list of interests at the time asked for a reasonable vetting procedure to make sure those on American evacuation flights weren't, in fact, terrorists.

At one point, an internal memo drafted by Republican aides to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee warned that standard screening steps were bypassed during Biden's chaotic conclusion to action in Afghanistan.

They cited the basic actions involving in-person interviews and document verification has having been simply skipped.

Now, weeks later, a report confirms that 10 of the newly arrived evacuees have been labeled as threats to the national security.

A report by Robert Spencer, director of Jihad Watch and a fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center explains, "The Biden administration is giving America gifts that will keep on giving for generations to come, and one of the foremost of these gifts is the newly arrived group of Afghan evacuees: 70,000 are now in the U.S., and the total number is expected to exceed 124,000 before long. One of Biden’s handlers, unnamed in a Wednesday Wall Street Journal report, has admitted that 10 of these evacuees have already been detained as risks to national security."

He continued, "Only 10 out of 70,000 isn’t bad, right? Sure. But Biden’s handlers’ catastrophic mishandling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan makes it virtually certain that there will be many more."

The report explained: "Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas noted in late September that 60,000 Afghans had been brought to the United States by that time, including nearly 8,000 who were American citizens or residents of the country, and 1,800 had Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) issued to them for aiding the U.S. military in Afghanistan."

And the rest included, "Individuals whose applications have not yet been processed for approval who may qualify as SIVs and have not yet applied, who qualify or would qualify—I should say—as P-1 or P-2 refugees who have been employed by the United States government in Afghanistan and are otherwise vulnerable Afghan nationals, such as journalists, human rights advocates, et cetera."

Spencer noted, "The upshot of this is that over eighty percent of the Afghan evacuees were neither American citizens nor SIV holders. So who are they? No one knows. Certainly Biden’s handlers don’t. Congressman Darrell Issa, R-Calif., recently discovered that 12,000 of the Afghans who were sent to Camp As Sayliyah in Qatar and then went on to the U.S. were not just 'individuals whose applications have not yet been processed for approval,' as Mayorkas put it, but had no identification at all. Issa stated: 'They came with nothing. No Afghan I.D., no I.D. of any sorts. Those people were all forwarded on to the U.S., and that’s quite an admission. So many people had no I.D. whatsoever and yet find themselves in the United States today based on what they said.'"

In fact, Emily Horne, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council, claimed that some newcomers "have been flagged" by intelligence networks showing that the system is working.

But Spencer also noted that Biden administration has claimed those who were traveling without identification, or with "fraudulent documents," "did not have Taliban affiliation."

He warned, "It also must be borne in mind that these people have come from a jihadi hotspot and that ISIS, which has a significant presence in Afghanistan, has repeatedly told its operatives in the West to affect Western clothing and a secular outward appearance in order to fool gullible security officials. And Biden’s security apparatus is so very eager to be fooled, it even denies the ideological and theological basis of Islamic jihad terrorism. How, then, can it vet for it? It can’t. And that means that these 10 evacuees who have been detained are only the beginning."

Abraham Hamadeh, a prosecutor in the Maricopa County attorney's office and an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, pointed out online that there is appearing "concern" over whether the Biden administration is adequately researching Afghans new to America.

"In Wisconsin, for example, the FBI arrested two Afghan refugees for heinous crimes: one involving sexual assaults of a 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy and the other involving domestic abuse. In New Mexico, the FBI is investigating a group of Afghan refugees who reportedly assaulted a female military service member," he noted.

"By not properly vetting refugees, we do a disservice to the Afghans who served with us. No vetting is foolproof, and bad actors may still go undetected. However, a proper vetting process can greatly reduce the risk," he explained.

He noted the fact that the large majority of Afghans brought into the U.S. arrived without any screening.

"We have already seen the consequences of failing to properly vet refugees. Yet the Biden administration insists that it has a handle on the Afghan refugee resettlement, just as it insisted that it had the Haitian migration situation in the border town of Del Rio, Texas under control," he wrote.

